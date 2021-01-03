Gerry Marsden from Gerry and the Pacemakers has died following a short illness.

The legendary singer died at the age of 78 following an infection in his heart, his devastated pal Pete Price informed fans.

(Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Gerry Marsden dies after ‘heart infection

Writing on Twitter, the DJ said: “It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the legendary Gerry Marsden MBE, after a short illness which was an infection in his heart, has sadly passed away.

“Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Gerry, from Liverpool, is best known as the lead singer in the Merseybeat group Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Their first single was How Do You Do It, a track that was initially given to fellow Liverpool band The Beatles.

It went onto become their first number-one hit, with their second being I Like It, followed by You’ll Never Walk Alone.

(Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Today, the latter song is the adopted anthem of Liverpool FC and several other football clubs.

Their other tracks included It’s Gonna Be Alright, Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying, Ferry ‘Cross the Mersey and I’m the One.

(Credit: Photo by Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock)

Fans pay tribute to Gerry and the Pacemakers frontman

Fans paid tribute to the “national treasure” on Twitter.

One said simply: “Rest in Peace Gerry YNWA.”

Another wrote: “RIP Gerry – a man who can never have truly known how big a part he already has played and will continue to play in people’s lives. Such sad news. Thoughts are with Pauline and his family. YNWA.”

A third wrote: “Very sorry to hear this. Gerry was a national treasure for sure. I still regularly listen to Ferry ‘Cross the Mersey – just one of his classics. RIP.”

Someone else said: “Oh no. How very sad. Condolences to his family #RIPGerryMarsden.”

