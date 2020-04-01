Germany bans April Fool's Day jokes amid coronavirus fears

Germany has banned the traditional April Fool's Day pranks, with the health minister issuing a statement saying 'Corona is no joke.'

Many other countries around the world have made similar pleas, reminding people that during this terrifying pandemic it's not the time to be making coronavirus-related jokes.

Germany has banned April Fool's Day jokes, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Credit: Photo Markus Spiske for Pexels.com)

Global condemnation

The German statement said: "In the current situation, we kindly ask you to do without made-up stories on the subject of coronavirus on April 1st this year.

"This minimises the risk that the fight against the virus is made more difficult by incorrect information on the subject."

Over in Thailand, the government's official Twitter account warned: "It’s against the law to fake having COVID-19 this April Fools’ Day."

Anyone breaking the law and faking symptoms or pretending to have the virus could face five years in prison.

In Taiwan, spreading false coronavirus rumours, wrong information or faking symptoms could land you in jail or facing a hefty fine of up to £80,000.

In India, the government also took to Twitter to issue warnings against COVID-19 related hoaxes, with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh saying: “The state govt won’t allow anyone to spread rumours/panic on #Corona."

People doing coronavirus pranks could face time in prison in some countries (Credit: Cottonbro for Pexels.com)

In America, people claiming to have coronavirus for a prank could be charged with terrorism.

A man in New Jersey who allegedly coughed in the direction of a grocery store worker saying he had the virus faced the charge of making a terrorist threat in the third degree.

No joke

And in Missouri, a man who filmed himself licking supermarket shelves while saying, 'Who's afraid of the coronavirus?', faced the charge of making a terrorist threat in the second degree.

Google has also ditched its annual tradition of April Fool's jokes. It told staff in an email: "Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let’s save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one."

In a previous year the internet giant has advertised made-up jobs at a new research centre on the moon. It also turned Google Maps into a game of Where’s Waldo - also known as Where’s Wally.

It also claimed they use trained pigeons to rank pages.

