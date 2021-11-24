Geri Horner ‘utterly broken’ over brother Max Halliwell’s sudden death aged 54

Geri Horner is “utterly heartbroken” following the sudden death of her brother Max Halliwell.

The Spice Girls star lost her 54-year-old brother last week after being treated in intensive care at Watford General Hospital.

Max collapsed in his home in Hertfordshire before his death.

Geri Horner has sadly lost her brother Max Halliwell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Geri Horner ‘devastated’ over brother

A representative for Geri told ED!: “As you can imagine this is a difficult time and we would ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

According to The Sun, Geri and her husband Christian were abroad in the Middle East when Max fell ill.

A source told the publication: “This is the most awful, devastating, heartbreaking news and Geri is utterly broken by it.

“It has been a terribly traumatic time since the moment she heard Max had been taken to hospital, and the worst outcome which everybody close to the family hoped might not be.”

The source added that Geri “loved her brother dearly”.

Meanwhile, a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokeswoman also addressed the incident in a statement.

Max previously appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

They shared: “Police were called at 9.40am on Wednesday 17 November to report the concern for welfare of a man at a residential property in Berkhamsted.

“Officers, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, attended the scene.

“The man was located and taken to hospital for treatment, where he sadly later died.”

Geri’s brother opens up on their childhood

Geri is yet to publicly address her brother’s sudden death.

Max previously appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, where he opened up about his famous sister.

During the episode, he spoke about the impact losing their father had on Geri at the time.

Geri shared a close bond with her brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The pair lost their father, Laurence, from a heart attack in 1993.

Max said on the show: “Young Geri was always wanting to be the centre of attention.

“I think Geri doted heavily on her father. Maybe because of the attention that my father gave her as regards to her potential.

“He obviously saw something early on, so I’d call her a bit of a daddy’s girl, definitely.”

