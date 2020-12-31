Geri Horner has said goodbye to her beloved pet dog Daddy after 18 years.

The Spice Girl, 48, shared that her Pomeranian has died on her social media account.

Addressing her one million Instagram followers, she lamented the loss of her “special friend”.

Geri, formerly known as Geri Halliwell, posted: “Goodbye to my special little friend, Daddy the dog. He kept me company when I was lonely.

Geri Horner revealed her dog of 18 years had passed on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Daddy lived to the grand old age of 18

“He was my little baby before I had Bluebell. After eighteen years he has gone to doggy heaven.”

She added: “Rest in peace, we love you.”

Geri had her first child, daughter Bluebell, in 2006.

She has gone on to have a son, Montague, with her husband Christian Horner, in 2017.

Her post featured a slew of photos of the late dog, including one of Daddy cuddling up to Christian.

Geri Horner with daughter Bluebell (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans offered condolences to Geri Horner

Dozens of Geri’s fans commented and shared their condolences.

ITV host Ruth Langsford even commented: “I’m so sorry Geri….you gave him all the love in the world and a wonderful life…hold your memories tight.”

Then mental health writer and advocate Matt Haig posted a series of heart emojis.

Meanwhile one fan commented: “I’m sorry Geri I imagine your pain now right now. Be strong and remember if nothing in the universe dies. Kisses and lots of affection for you Ginger Spice.”

Other fans praised Geri for taking such good care of Daddy that he reached 18.

Fans sent support to Geri (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One posted: “I’m so sorry for your loss of your little friend. He had a wonderful life to reach that grand age for a little dog.”

And another gushed: “Aw Geri. Lots of love and hugs for you and the family. Daddy was a lucky dog to have you as a mum.”

Geri’s sad news comes just four months after she and Christian lost another dog – Airedale Terrier Hugo.

Again taking to Instagram, Geri shared: “Goodbye Hugo my special friend – sadly passed away to Doggie Heaven.”

Owned by Christian before they met, Geri said she was initially fearful of the large dog.

But they soon developed a close bond. Speaking on ITV’s Britain’s Favourite Dogs: Top 100, she explained:

“Hugo was a bit grumpy when I first met him. And was a bit growly.

“I was a bit frightened of him. So I just started talking to him.”

She added: “And trying to befriend him with love. I tried to be a bit of a dog whisperer…and it was just the sweetest thing.

“Hugo became very affectionate.”

