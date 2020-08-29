Geri Halliwell mourns the death of her beloved dog: ‘Goodbye Hugo my special friend’

Geri Halliwell, also known as Geri Horner, has shared some heartbreaking news.

The Spice Girl, 48, has lost her beloved pet dog, Hugo.

The mum-of-two shared the sad news on social media.

Sharing in view of her some one million Instagram followers, Geri wrote:

“Goodbye Hugo my special friend – sadly past [SIC] away to Doggie Heaven.”

Geri Halliwell shared her sad personal news on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She then shared a moving video accompanied by a snap of Hugo’s sweet face.

In the video she tells the pooch she loves him and he then gives her a paw.

Read more: Geri reveals why she is ‘banned’ from I’m A Celebrity

He then gives her a growl as he sniffs her face.

Geri says: “See that growl is actually affectionate. Want a crisp?

“He was probably a little bit suspicious at first, going ‘who are you’?

“But you know I think we all need each other. Hugo needs love as I do, we all do.”

The clip is taken from ITV’s Britain’s Favourite Dogs: Top 100 which aired in 2018.

Read more: Piers Morgan slams notion that the coronavirus pandemic ‘is over’

In the episode Geri says she discovered her love for Airedale Terriers when she coupled up with Christian Horner.

She said she’d only had toy dogs before, but soon fell in love with her husband’s much larger dogs.

Geri Halliwell performing with Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, she said Hugo was a bit “grumpy” with her at first.

She said: “Hugo was a bit grumpy when I first met him. And was a bit growly.

“I was a bit frightened of him. So I just started talking to him.

“And trying to befriend him with love. I tried to be a bit of a dog whisperer…and it was just the sweetest thing.

“Hugo became very affectionate.”

Businessman Christian, 46, penned his own tribute to the late dog on the post.

He wrote: “Hugo we will miss you so much but thank you for being such a good friend.”

Fans rushed to share their sympathy over the couple’s loss.

One user wrote: “I’m so sorry Geri. I’m sure you gave him the most brilliant life.”

A second user posted: “So sorry for your loss, G! He was lucky to have you as his family. You gave him the best life!”

And a third user commented: “I’m so sorry for you… it’s always very sad to lose an animal friend..”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.