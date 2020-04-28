Georgia Toffolo 'breaks lockdown rules to attend birthday party for her friend's dog'

Georgia Toffolo reportedly broke lockdown rules to attend a birthday party for her friend's pet dog, despite her grandfather dying of coronavirus and grandma being diagnosed with the disease.

Georgia Toffolo reportedly broke the lockdown rules to attend a party for her friend's dog (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Victoria Beckham branded 'shameless' as she flogs new clothes after furloughing staff

The Made In Chelsea star reportedly ignored the government's advice to go to her friend's house in London.

It was to help celebrate the pet pooch's first birthday.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Georgia is seen sitting around the table with her pal.

Her friend's boyfriend and another man, with other friends sensibly taking part in the celebrations on video link via Zoom.

A giggling Toff is filmed wearing a pink summery dress and talking to the dog 'Squirrel' while the group all raise their glasses and cheers the mutt's birthday.

Read more: Piers Morgan thanks fans as he's cleared by Ofcom after complaints over GMB interviews

A source told the publication: "Toff left her home on Friday to visit Jess in London for her dog’s party.

"Of all the reason’s to breach lockdown rules, your friend’s pooch’s first birthday is hardly essential travel."

"It was so surprising to see Toff making such a blunder - especially after she has been so vocal during the pandemic."

Toff's tribute to her granddad

Meanwhile, Toff recently paid tribute to her granddad on her Instagram, writing: "I’ve been a little bit quiet as we lost my Grandad over the weekend.

"I’m trying not to feel so sad because there’s too much sadness at the moment.

"I already miss him terribly, and someone sent me this. We had no idea we were being filmed it was my 25th birthday last year.

"We were the stragglers at the table not wanting to leave when everyone else had!

"I will forever miss listening to Sinatra with you.

"I’m going to keep myself busy and keep smiling (no more crying - he would hate that) and hopefully the time will go quickly so I can see the rest of the family.

"I’d also like to thank every person who has been kind to us as a family, particularly anyone who cared for him.

"It gave us and him such comfort. I love you Grandy."

Toff spoke about the tough time her family had been through due to coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: "My grandfather has been very ill for the last six months to a year and in and out of hospital, so in the end [he died from coronavirus].

"My grandmother actually caught it off him in hospital. When it all happened, I thought, 'It's not going to come near me or my family and friends.'

"But I can't believe how many people close to me and their family members... it doesn't discriminate."

She added: "I spoke to my grandmother yesterday and she's turned a corner, thank goodness."

Entertainment Daily has contacted Georgia's representatives for comment.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmemntDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.