Ex Corrie and Strictly star Georgia May Foote marries her partner in ‘dream’ wedding

Georgia May Foote has shared glimpses of her “wedding of dreams” to musician Kris Evans on Instagram.

Former Coronation Street actress Georgia, 32, described her nuptials as the “best day ever” as she shared videos earlier today.

And Georgia – a runner-up in the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing – was surrounded by family and friends as she joyously demonstrated her boogying skills with her new hubby for their first dance.

Georgia May Foote played Katy Armstrong in Corrie between 2010 and 2015 (Credit: Coronation Street YouTube)

Georgia May Foote wedding

The ex soap actress stunned in a beaded fishtail gown as the couple tied the knot.

Clips she re-shared with social media fans showed her and Kris walking back down the aisle, with a delighted Georgia holding her wedding bouquet aloft.

Georgia May Foote raises her bouquet! (Credit: Instagram)

And as they proceeded, the back of Georgia’s wedding dress came into view, revealing a huge train.

Another Story showed her embracing pals in front of an elegant bar. And Georgia also got a few elaborate dance steps in with another guest who spun her around.

Additionally, Georgia also enjoyed a twirl with Kris. The newlyweds beamed as their nearest and dearest watched on.

Making moves on the dance floor (Credit: Instagram)

‘The wedding of dreams’

Expressing her gratitude to her DJ for the big day, George said in another Insta Story post caption: “Thank you for literally giving us the wedding of dreams.

“I never left the dance floor and it was the best day EVER. You really made our day so special.”

Georgia May Foote and her now-husband got engaged in late 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Georgia and Kris became engaged in December 2021. She declared on Instagram at the time: “30/12/2021. Mrs Evans to be. Of course I am still crying. I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia May Foote (@georgiamay112)

Georgia was previously linked to her Strictly pro partner Giovanni Pernice but they split in 2016. She went on to date George Alsford later that year before a reported 2018 break up.

Congratulations to Georgia and Kris!

Read more: Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote opens up about secret health condition

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.