George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou has died exactly three years since his death on Christmas Day 2016.

Hairdresser Melanie, 55, was found at her home on Wednesday December 25 by her older sister Yioda Panayiotou.

In a statement to the Mirror, the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

"A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances."

Melanie recently spoke fondly of her brother, telling The Big Issue in November about the release of the George-inspired Christmas movie Last Christmas.

"My family and I hope you all enjoy the film, and Yog's music old and new, woven beautifully into this fun, easy tale of love and self-love," she said.

"As many of you know, Yog adored Christmas and he loved the idea of this film.

"I am sure he will be enjoying seeing Emelia [Clark]'s amazing light bulb smile, something they share, across the celestial miles!

"And, most importantly, we all, together with our dear departed Yog (my 'very proud to be gay' brother — contrary to what you may have read recently!) wish a very merry, merry Christmas to Big Issue sellers and readers alike."

Melanie and her brother were close, and she was left part of his estate - which included a £97.6million fortune and a Grade II listed mansion in Highgate, North London - after his death.

George's death was announced on Christmas Day, in a statement from his publicist.

It read: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period."

Fans rushed to leave tributes at his home in Highgate.

