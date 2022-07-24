George Clarke shows off new relationship months after split from devastated wife

Property guru and TV presenter George Clarke is reportedly enjoying a new relationship, just months after splitting from his ex-wife Katie Morgan Jones.

The 48-year-old architect, known for Channel 4 property shows including Amazing Spaces, has been pictured holding hands with Swiss opera singer Florence Hvorostovsky whilst on holiday in Ibiza.

Read more: George Clarke on ‘poignant’ moments at his home following ‘split from wife’

George Clarke is known for presenting TV shows such as Amazing Spaces. (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

George Clarke is loved up in new relationship

The architect appeared to be loved-up in images obtained by The Sun.

The father of two is happily in a new relationship with opera singer Florence, and the pair have been spotted enjoying the sunshine and warm weather.

A source told The Sun: “George and Florence looked really happy together. They were chatting and joking and seemed very comfortable — like an established couple.

“George has a home on the island and has spent a lot of the summer here.”

George and Florence looked really happy together

Whilsethe couple’s relationship appears fairly new, they have been seen at public events already.

The loved-up pair attended Wimbledon together with other pals earlier this month. However, when asked about his new relationship, George said: “I don’t want to speak about it. I’ve got nothing to add.”

The Sun also reported that ex wife Katie Morgan Jones is still ‘upset’ over the split.

Read more: George Clarke and wife Katie Morgan Jones ‘split after three and a half years of marriage’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Clarke (@mrgeorgeclarke)

Read more: Who is Ugly House to Lovely House star George Clarke? Is he married?

When did George split from his wife?

Architect and TV presenter George Clarke and wife Katie Morgan Jones split after three and a half years of marriage.

The news broke via The Sun, when the country home of the Amazing Spaces TV star went up for sale.

Furthermore, the tabloid claimed Katie made cryptic posts on her now-private Instagram account referring to “change” following the split.

Read more: Who is Ugly House to Lovely House star George Clarke?

George Clarke presents Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces. (Credit: Channel 4)

Shortly before the split, the 42-year-old posted on her Instagram account about “trauma” in late 2021.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.