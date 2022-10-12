George Alagiah has shared a health update concerning news about his battle with bowel cancer.

BBC newsreader George, 66, has revealed his scans have shown the cancer has spread further.

And so the BBC News at Six presenter will take a break from anchoring the news programme, according to reports.

George Alagiah will take time away from reading the news (Credit: YouTube)

George Alagiah health update

Journalist George previously announced he was stepping back from broadcasting in October 2021. At the time, doctors wished to treat a new tumour straight away.

He returned to his job at BBC News At Six earlier this year, in April.

It is believed he has undergone over 100 rounds of chemotherapy since his initial cancer diagnosis in 2014.

And just last month George told The Sunday Telegraph how a ‘tumour site’ in his lower back has caused him great discomfort.

George said at the time: “It is near my L5 lowest vertebra. I’ve spent a lot of the last 18 months in extreme pain.

“There have been times when even lying down makes it worse.”

Now he has indicated “tough” treatment is required once again.

He has said he is missing his BBC colleagues (Credit: Salts Healthcare YouTube)

‘My cancer has spread further’

George is quoted as explaining he is looking forward to being back in the studio as soon as he can.

He reportedly said: “A recent scan showed that my cancer has spread further so it’s back to some tough stuff.

“I’m missing my colleagues. Working in the newsroom has been such an important part of keeping energised and motivated.

Working in the newsroom has been such an important part of keeping energised and motivated.

“I look forward to being back in that studio as soon as I can.”

The news was confirmed by his agent Mary Greenham.

ED! has approached a representative for George Alagiah for comment.

George Alagiah is married and a father to two grown up sons (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘You never know what that scan is going to turn up’

George underwent 17 rounds of chemotherapy following his first diagnosis eight years ago.

He returned to his job in 2015. But in 2017 it was revealed his cancer had returned.

In June 2020 it was reported that the cancer had spread to George’s lungs, liver and lymph nodes.

He also suffered a bout of coronavirus.

However, George previously said how his condition helped him ‘not worry’ about COVID as he suspects people in his position “live with uncertainty all the time”.

He said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain:”We go from scan to scan that’s usually every three months and you never know what that scan is going to turn up.

“So we’re better at getting ready for that kind of thing.”

Dad-of-two George has been married to wife Frances for over thirty years.

His career in journalism began in 1982 and he joined the BBC in 1989.

He was a foreign correspondent for over a decade before becoming a newsreader for BBC News at Six in 2003.

Read more: BBC newsreader George Alagiah shares heartbreaking update amid cancer battle

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.