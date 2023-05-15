One in 10 kids want to change gender or already have as MP brands sex education a ’social experiment’

A news report has found that one in 10 schoolchildren want to go through gender reassignment – or have already done so.

At the moment, schools are teaching gender ideology in their sex education material. And a new study has revealed the full details of what the youngest are being taught.

The findings have sparked a reaction amongst the nation and MPs, who claimed the children were being used as a “social experiment”.

The findings have sparked a reaction (Credit: Pexels)

One in 10 kids want to change their gender

The report, by think tank Civitas, polled 1,168 young people aged 16 to 18 in England. Over half (54%) said they knew someone at their school who wants to change gender or had done already. While one in 10 (10%) said they want to change their gender or had already done so.

What is happening in our schools under the guise of sex education is a population-level psychological and social experiment on our children.

The study also found that a third of teenagers have been taught that a “woman can have a penis”. Meanwhile, a fifth have been told that a man can get pregnant. Two thirds of teenagers also said they have been taught that gender is “assigned at birth”.

It was also revealed that there’s a split between parents and teenagers about allowing 16-year-olds to legally change their gender. 56% of those aged 16 to 18 are behind the idea of gender reassignment. But only a third of parents with kids agreed.

A new study has found what children are learning about (Credit: Pexels)

What did MPs say about the findings?

Tory MP Miriam Cates, a former teacher and member of the Commons education committee, was not too happy with the findings. She soon chimed in: “What is happening in our schools under the guise of sex education is a population-level psychological and social experiment on our children.”

It comes as Rishi Sunak was urged to look into the supposedly “inappropriate” material taught to youngsters nationwide in school. What’s more, new Government guidance on handling gender identity in schools is expected soon.

Read more: OPINION: How the hell is Rishi Sunak going to end the 8am ‘scramble’ to see a GP – no overhaul will be enough!

So what do you think of this story? Are you happy with the findings? Or do you disagree? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.