Gender neutral toilets ‘could be put in county’s schools to help transgender children’

Gender neutral toilets could be installed into schools throughout East Sussex in a bid to make transgender children more at ease, reports claim.

Brighton and Hove’s Trans Inclusion Toolkit issued the guidance.

What did the report on gender neutral toilets for schoolchildren say?

The plan is in response to consultation with trans children who fear “bullying and harassment”.

Single-sex toilets can cause problems for kids who identify as non-binary, the guidance says.

Subsequently, the Toolkit has called for loos “for everyone”.

It has recommended schools “should provide pupils and students with a mixture of access to toilets”.

The report also calls for ceiling-high cubicles for all kids, with bins for “menstrual products” in each one.

Supporting trans children

A spokesperson for the Children, Young People and Skills Committee in Brighton issued a statement.

“This is an important element of work to ensure all pupils in our city’s schools feel safe and supported,” the spokesperson said.

“Supporting trans children is just one vital part of continued efforts to tackle any form of discrimination.

“We want all pupils to feel comfortable in their own skin…

“… so they can make the most of all that education offers and flourish into being the very best version of themselves.

“Many of our schools are already working to ensure that their environment and curriculum celebrates all children and their families.”

What else did the report suggest?

Meanwhile, in a wide-ranging report, the Toolkit explains the difference between biological sex and gender identity.

In addition, it also addresses issues like mixed sport, different uniforms and specific language to describe non-binary schoolchildren.