Loved-up couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have hinted that they will try for another baby.

The Strictly Come Dancing couple already have daughter Mia, aged two.

Gemma Atkinson has reprised her role of Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Gemma Atkinson says baby number two could come before the wedding

In an interview with The Sun, Gemma revealed the pair would likely try for baby number two before they say “I do”.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson reveals Gorka Marquez’s ‘upset’ after welcoming daughter

Gemma said: “We’ve said we would prefer to try for another baby rather than have a big, fancy wedding.

We’ve said we would prefer to try for another baby rather than have a big, fancy wedding.

“There are people who will spend £50k on a wedding and you think, oh my God. Twice we thought about going to the register office and just doing it and then having a big party.”

Gemma and Gorka got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2021, with a romantic proposal. The pair met whilst on Strictly Come Dancing and have been a couple ever since.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been engaged since 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

When did Gemma and Gorka welcome their daughter?

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their daughter Mia in 2019. In previous interviews, Gemma has opened up about how she felt when Gorka went back to work on the tour.

She admitted: “He has to keep his social going for the show, get tickets sold, so I was looking at all the stuff about him and Giovanni, Aljaž [Škorjanec] all together.

Read more: Meet the full 2022 cast of Emmerdale

“I was sat at home with my stitches, the nurses coming round to change my dressing, Mia crying. And I was just like oh my gosh this is my life now and nothing’s changed for him.”

She added: “I remember speaking to my mum about it and she was saying typically the guys go back to work.

“Things change, people are in different situations and some are parenting alone. It’s just your situation to deal with.”

What did you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.