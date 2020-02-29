Gemma Collins sparks proposal rumours with Leap Year comment

Gemma Collins has sparked rumours she is going to pop the question to beau James Argent after she teased that she wants to make Leap Year "count".

Traditionally, women can propose on February 29, which only comes around once every four years.

The GC got fans talking after posting a rather cryptic message on Instagram that people think is about the custom.

Read more: The GC dumps Arg for 'failing to deliver'

Gemma, who is on holiday in Dubai, posted a video on Instagram that showed her dripping in her trademark bling, and wrote: "Did someone say ... LEAP YEAR.

Adding the hashtag "#versaceversaceversace", she went on: "This day doesn’t come for another 4 years so let’s make it COUNT."

Fans are now convinced that the post was Gemma's way of dropping a huge hint about her plans for Arg.

"Did you propose?" asked one on Instagram, while another person teased: "So who are you asking?"

"Who cares if it's a leap year? Marry me now please!!!!" joked another.

Gemma, 39, and Arg have been in an on/off romance since 2012 after they met on reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex.

And the star has made no secret of the fact that she can see a future for the couple.

Last year, she was quizzed about the possibility of wedding bells during an appearance on Good Morning Britain and admitted: "I can't wait much longer. It's either soon or I'm out of there."

Read more: Gemma Collins 'didn't know what a toaster was'

Arg, 32, showed his love for his girlfriend when he penned her a sweet message on Valentine's Day, saying he planned to make things right after all their ups and downs.

He wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to my GC, I'm so lucky to have a one in a million & very special girlfriend like you.

"You've stuck by me through my best & my worst times.

"You love me just as much when I'm obese as when I'm skinny.

"Your loyalty & support means everything. I'm gonna make it up to you & Turn things around. I'll be the best partner I can be."

Did you pop the question in a Leap Year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!