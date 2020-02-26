Gemma Collins calls for Love Island to be axed following Caroline Flack's tragic death

Reality TV star Gemma Collins believes Love Island should be cancelled following the tragic death of presenter Caroline Flack.

Gemma, 39, says the show is 'tainted' after Caroline, who stepped down from hosting Love Island's first winter show in January when she was arrested and charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, took her own life.

Gemma Collins has called for Love Island to be axed following Caroline Flack's tragic death (Credit: Cover-Images.com)

In an interview with The Guardian, Gemma said she thinks it's time for a "a rethink" about the popular dating show.

"Maybe they should pull it off air," she said. "They’ve had three people pass – it’s got a taint over it."

Former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon, 32 and Mike Thalassitis, 26, also took their own lives.

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack tragically took her own life (Credit: WENN.com)

"It’s absolutely devastating," Gemma added, talking about Caroline's death."No one knows exactly what went on."

I hope everyone is going to be a lot more mindful and respectful regarding celebrities.

Since starring in TOWIE, Gemma has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and I'm A Celebrity, as well as launching her own show Gemma Collins: Diva Forever and a podcast with BBC Sounds.

She also recently revealed her three stone weight loss after teaming up with Skinny Jab.

Meanwhile, Caroline was found dead at her London home on February 15 after she took her life.

Caroline died on February 15 (Credit: ITV2)

Caroline died after reportedly learning the Crown Prosecution Service would be pursuing the case against her.

Caroline was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis in an alleged incident on December 12.

During an inquest into her death on February 19, a coroner confirmed that Caroline died by hanging.

The inquest is likely to be adjourned for several weeks while the coroner gathers the post-mortem report, toxicology tests and other evidence.

