Gemma Collins dolled herself up on Instagram for a glamorous appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The former TOWIE star got herself glammed up for the annual event.

In a post on Instagram, Gemma shared her stunning look with fans.

The reality star showed off her floor-length yellow gown with a long, flowy train.

Gemma Collins showed off her gorgeous dress on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins at the Chelsea Flower Show

The dress helped frame her gorgeous updo hairstyle with a large, bedazzled yellow cape.

She captioned the picture: “Happiest amongst the plants @the_rhs. Wat a beautiful day, everyone should take the time to come and visit the Chelsea flower show. ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!”

Gemma also showed off her intricate makeup in a video on Instagram Stories.

Fans rushed to compliment the star after seeing the snap.

One wrote: “Queen!”

A second said: “Love that hair. And what an incredible dress.”

A third replied: “Perfect queen! Yellow IS the colour right now.”

“Such a beautiful colour amongst colours of nature,” added a fourth follower.

The reality star is back with her ex (Credit: Instagram Story/gemmacollins)

Gemma’s on a transformation journey

Meanwhile, Gemma has been on a weight loss journey in recent months and she’s been busy showing off her progress.

In fact, she’s been doing so well that the TV star has apparently lost around 3.5 stone.

As well as healthy eating and exercise, the GC has also turned to freezing cryotherapy in a bid to transform herself.

She’s become a new woman recently and has even bagged herself a new man… well, sort of.

The Diva Forever star, 40, has reignited her romance with her ex-fiancé, Rami Hawash.

The couple were previously engaged back in 2013. However, they rekindled their romance earlier this year.

Furthermore, the TV star recently hinted at new wedding plans.

She said recently: “I’ve got a lovely partner now and I’m very happy, I never saw that coming and I never predicted it.

“This is what I’m saying, you really have to let your past go and move to the future because everyone’s Prince Charming is out there somewhere.”

