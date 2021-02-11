Gemma Collins weight: TOWIE star was a very slim teenager

Gemma Collins embarked on a new diet in 2020 that led to a huge weight loss milestone for the star.

But how much did she lose? And how did she do it?

And what has she said about her weight in the past?

Read on to get the answers to these questions and more…

How much weight has Gemma Collins lost?

Gemma said she’d lost three stone last year.

While she revealed the previous year that she had a total weight loss goal of six stone.

She told The Sun: “I’d be really happy if I lost six stone as that would bring me down to 12 stone and a size 16.”

Gemma’s weight has gone up and down over the years (Credit: SplashNews)

Despite showing off her stunning weight loss results in Instagram snaps – she refuses to reveal her weight.

Nor admit her largest ever weight or smallest size.

What clothes size was Gemma Collins on TOWIE?

When Gemma Collins first joined The Only Way is Essex in 2011 she was noticeably slimmer.

She has since hit back at fashion designers, claiming they refused to dress her even though she was only a size 14.

Taking to Instagram last year she penned: “Obviously I was confident when I went on the show, but a lot of clothing brands wouldn’t lend me their clothing because they said I was too fat.

Gemma Collins on The Only Way is Essex (Credit: ITV

“I was a size 14/16, and you know I’m bigger now, and basically I’ve got my own clothing brand.

“So to everyone who wouldn’t lend me clothing or put me in their brands, what you got to say now, huns?”

What has Gemma Collins said about SkinnyJab?

Gemma Collins is an ambassador for SkinnyJab.

This is an appetite suppressant weight loss tool.

And typically goes for £250 per jab.

Gemma’s largely attributed her weight loss to using the product.

She previously wrote on Instagram: “Everyone has been asking ‘how the hell have you lost weight, GC?’.

“Well, it’s all all down to Skinny Jabs and the amazing team there.

“They have transformed my whole life with regards to dieting.”

What has Gemma said about her weight?

Gemma says she has been mocked and given backhanded compliments about her weight.

Speaking during a video interview with SkinnyJab, Gems said: “I just hope that no one is ever made to feel the way I was.

“Yes I am in the public eye. But people would look me up and down and say ‘Well you’ve got a nice face’.

“And I was absolutely sick of it. I was so low. I didn’t know how I was going to get out of the rut.”

Gemma says she’s lost an incredible three stone (Credit: ITV)

Is Gemma a vegan?

Gemma has said she has reduced her meat intake as part of her weight loss results.

However, she does not appear to be completely vegan, as she’s since shared Instagram stories of her eating meat products.

But she does appear to be an ardent supporter of animal welfare issues. She regularly posts about animal cruelty news on her social media accounts.

And she has campaigned on behalf of Peta in the past.

