Gemma Collins and her weight loss has continued apace.

The reality star and businesswoman, 40, has recently dropped an incredible three stone and now she’s been giving fans a glimpse into her eating regime.

And, judging by social media videos, she has drastically changed her eating habits.

Gemma showed fans what she was eating (Credit: Instagram)

How is Gemma Collins and her weight loss continuing?

Taking to Instagram Stories, the GC showed off a Tupperware lunchbox for her meal prep.

Inside was a row of chopped cucumber and a salmon steak.

She said: “I’m just prepping guys, this is my lunch today.

“I can have some Philadelphia with this and spinach, which I can’t wait for.”

Gemma also showed what she was allowed as a snack (Credit: Instragram)

What else was Gemma prepping?

The camera then panned to a baking tray, which also featured a piece of salmon and some roasted cherry tomatoes on the vine.

She also showed off her scales, and revealed she was weighing each meal.

“I’m already prepping lunch for tomorrow – I get it on the scales and weigh it all out.”

She also showed off what she was allowed as a snack – a Babybell cheese and a handful of almonds.

“You can do it”

Before she showcased her strict calorie-controlled, low-carb eating regime, she also took to Instagram to give fans a little taste of her fitness regime.

“Morning everyone. Today I’ve woken up and I just wanna come on here with you,” she said in the video.

“My body is literally changing by the day. I am so proud of my achievements, but I just wanted to come on here today to say that yes, we can’t get to a gym, not everyone can have a trainer. That’s fine.”

Showing some exercises on her garden steps, she explained that when she first started the exercises she could only manage five reps.

Now, she said, she can do 50.

“Get to a park, utilise your home. You can do it everyone,” she added.

