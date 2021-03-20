Gemma Collins has completed yet another workout as she continues to show off her weight loss results.

The GC, 40, impressed her fan base as she showcased her flat abs amid a tough workout routine.

Taking to social media, she said she was more motivated than ever to carry on with her new healthy lifestyle.

Gemma is more motivated than ever, she said (Credit: SplashNews)

What healthy changes is Gemma making?

As she squatted and shook her workout ropes, Gemma encouraged her fans to get motivated too.

The Diva Forever star said: “Good morning guys, it’s The GC. Now, I’ve just come on here quickly to let you know we are gonna be out of lockdown soon.

“And it’s not about how you look it’s about how you feel. I’ve been training since 7.30 this morning.

I hope you can be on the ropes and squat thrusting like me.

“Yes, it’s Saturday. Yes, I’d probably normally be going shopping but, do you know what, I have loved the lockdown because of the time it’s given me.”

She continued: “I’ve made so many changes in my life. So many right steps in the right direction and, do you know what, I’m just coming on here quickly because if anyone isn’t feeling motivated today I hope I can motivate you.”

“And I hope you can be on the ropes and squat thrusting like me.”

“Listen, I started and I was terrible and I’ve got the buzz for it now and I love it can I hope you can, too!”

Finally the former TOWIE cast member declared: “Happy Weekend!”

Gemma Collins weight loss: ‘Go on girl!’

And it seems judging from her Instagram video’s caption, she’s also working on her spiritual wellbeing.

Her caption included: “REMEMBER!! SLOW and STEADY WINS the RACE !! My vibrational path is so high right now and bringing in the right people to my journey.”

Later adding: “The universe brings you the right people!!”

Several of Gem’s celebrity mates congratulated her on her healthy living choices.

Former Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward commented: “Looking incredible”, while Saira Khan wrote: “So proud of you.”

And her Dancing on Ice partner Matt Evers wrote: “Go on girl!!!”

Gemma Collins is showing off her workout results on social media (Credit: SplashNews)

How much weight has Gemma Collins lost?

Gemma says she has lost three stone over the course of the last year.

She says she’s lost it through regular workouts, improving her diet and also regularly taking SkinnyJabs.

She’s a SkinnyJab ambassador, which is an injectable weight loss tool that claims to reduce hunger urges.

What is Gemma Collins’ workout routine?

Gemma often shares glimpses of her workouts on Instagram.

While on holiday in Tenerife she shared a clip of herself exercising at her villa with weights.

And on Diva on Lockdown she even gave Joe Wicks workouts a go.

Whereas in her latest video she appears to be incorporating resistance training into her routine.

