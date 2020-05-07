Gemma Collins shows off weight loss after 'breaking lockdown to visit Arg'

TV's Gemma Collins showed off her weight loss in a summery red polka dot dress, as she encouraged her Instagram followers to head to her online boutique and buy the frock.

Gemma Collins showed off her weight loss - after being accused of breaking lockdown rules to visit Arg (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Smiling for the camera and showing off her slimmed down figure, Gemma looked great in the pretty dress.

She teamed the outfit with gold strappy sandals and huge, glamorous sunglasses.

Did Gemma break lockdown rules?

The post comes after The Daily Mail claimed Gemma broke lockdown by driving 40 minutes to visit on/off boyfriend James Argent.

Gemma and Arg have spent lockdown apart while she has been filming her ITVBe show Diva on Lockdown from her brother's house where she has been staying.

But Gemma was spotted at Arg's house 30 miles away from her brother's on Saturday and then again on Sunday.

An insider said: "Gemma parked her car down the street and in someone else's driveway to prevent people from seeing her but she still didn't go unnoticed.

"Arg lives at least 40 minutes from Gemma, so she's absolutely broken the government's rules to see him."

Gemma has been steadily losing weight since appearing in Dancing On Ice last year, and showed off her new body in another post, this time a pretty floral wraparound.

Diva in Lockdown antics

Gemma's Diva in Lockdown series has been keeping fans amused during the coronavirus crisis.

Last weekend's episode saw viewers in hysterics as Gemma accidentally hit the family dog Frank over the head with a bag of Easter Eggs.

During the episode, Gemma also revealed plans to hide Willy Wonka style tickets in her own Divalicious brand of chocolate bars.

Gemma tells family about her plans to be the 'next Willy Wonka' (Credit: ITV)

Anyone who finds a pink ticket will be invited the the next party that Gemma throws.

Explaining her plans to her family, Gemma added: "I've always wanted Oompa Loopmas and I still want one."

One fan tweeted: "#DivaOnLockdown Gemma Collins is lockdown queen, our saviour."

Another wrote: "The intro to #DivaOnLockdown should be the new national anthem @missgemcollins."

A third said: "Just finished catching up on @missgemcollins Diva On Lockdown and it's definitely cheered me up. God I love you. #DivaOnLockdown I suggest giving it a watch".

Entertainment Daily has contacted Gemma's representatives for a comment.

