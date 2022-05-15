Gemma Collins has revealed she won’t be having a wedding in 2022 and hopes to step away from showbiz.

TOWIE star Gemma doesn’t plan on taking it easy recharge her batteries during her time away from the limelight, though.

That’s because the 47-year-old reality fave has given herself a target of getting pregnant within six months.

The GC has never made any secret of her hopes of becoming a mother.

But now, going by a chat with The Sun Online, she intends to focus her efforts on starting a family with her man Rami Hawash.

Gemma Collins indicates she won’t be marrying Rami Hawash this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins opens up on baby plans

TV star Gemma told the tabloid website she intends to “rest” this summer in order to get concentrate on getting preggers.

And apparently the GC can’t wait until her next day off in August.

But summer holiday plans aren’t necessarily Gemma’s priority.

She said: “We are getting to that point where we need to concentrate on having a baby.

“I really want to just rest after August and spend time with Rami and make the baby. I’ve given myself a six month window.”

Gemma’s wedding ‘postponed’

Asked about taking on more work, Gem indicated she needs to ease off to fit in the baby-making.

The star also admitted getting wed to Rami, 48, will have to wait – although she guaranteed they will get hitched.

She added: “I can’t get married this year because I’m too busy.”

Gemma has also previously insisted having kids is only a matter of time, too.

Gemma Collins has a busy summer planned… but not in terms of work (Credit: Instagram)

She told The Sun back in September 2021: “Being a mum is going to happen. But you have got to keep doing it [sex].”

Hopefully practice will make perfect…

