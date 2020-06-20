Gemma Collins urges Brits to spend money after shopping sprees in Chanel and Gucci

Self-confessed diva Gemma Collins is literally jumping for joy after enjoying shopping sprees in Chanel and Gucci.

Gemma, 39, hit the designer stores as their doors reopened for the first time in months.

The former TOWIE star wore a mask and gloves for the occasion and couldn't hide her excitement.

Read more: Joe Swash unimpressed as he finds Stacey Solomon hiding in the loo

In a film about her trip, posted to Instagram, Gemma has now urged Brits to go shopping too.

Still wearing her mask, she said: "So, like Boris is urging the nation to get back and go shopping, the GC is saying the same thing.

"Everywhere you go, there's masks, there's hand sanitisers but it's lacking atmosphere.

So, like Boris is urging the nation to get back and go shopping, the GC is saying the same thing

"I'm just going to be totally honest. So, everyone, let's just go back to shopping and let's get back to the 'atmos'."

'Feeling safe'

Gemma added: "I felt very safe, I felt very protected, I feel all the staff in the shops are going above and beyond.

"Everywhere I've gone today there's been masks, there's been screens up but I urge you, I urge the country, I urge the nation to get back shopping."

Gemma wore a mask and gloves while in London (Credit: Instagram/ @gemmacollins1)

Gemma documented her trip into London from start to finish.

Explaining her reason to venture in to the capital city from Essex, she said: "Guys, I'm back in the West End, Best End.

"I've come up here today really, because I wanted to experience what shopping is now like."

She said she felt safe and urged Brits to get shopping (Credit: Instagram/ @gemmacollins1)

Read more: Katie Price 'getting a puppy for Princess after Peter Andre said no'

Gloves and mask

While sat in Chanel, she updated fans on what measures she had taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"Guys, I'm in Chanel," she said. "Very, very fabulous but an odd experience shopping like this.

"Obviously gloves, masks....strange."

Gemma jumped for joy outside Chanel (Credit: Instagram/ @gemmacollins1)

She also shared a clip of two security guards in Gucci, who were also in masks and gloves.

Gemma squealed with joy and told the smartly dressed men how much she had missed them.

The self-confessed diva then showed fans a gorgeous gold dress and matching hat.

The star picked up a gold dress in Gucci (Credit: Instagram/ @gemmacollins1)

Gemma said she had picked out the pricey outfit for a holiday in Cannes.

Fans have been quick to praise Gemma online, with one saying: "Looking fabulous darling."

Another added: "You look fantastic and you are so positive."

Gemma was reminded by one fan that some people don't share her wealth (Credit: Instagram/ @gemmacollins1)

Read more: Dermot O'Leary stuns fans as he shows off new longer hairstyle

However, one urged the telly star to remember those who are not as fortunate as she is.

"We would all love to go shopping to help your atmosphere but unfortunately we don’t all have your money," Gemma's follower explained.

"Both my husband and I have been furloughed since March and with no idea when we will be going back to work we don’t have surplus cash to be throwing around in Channel or Gucci as much as we would like too."

Will you be following Gemma's advice to go shopping? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.