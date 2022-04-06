Gemma Collins breaks her silence over claims she was ‘booed’ on tour

Gemma Collins broke her silence today following claims that she was “booed” while on tour in Manchester last night (Tuesday, April 5).

The 41-year-old star took to Instagram to thank fans for their support and said she “will look forward to my apology”.

The star is awaiting an ‘apology’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins tour

Gemma is currently touring the UK with her new show – Gemma Collins: The GC’s Big Night Out. Last night, the 41-year-old brought her show to Manchester – however, according to some reports, things didn’t go to plan.

A story was published last night claiming that Gemma had been “booed” and “heckled” during the Manchester leg of her tour – something the TOWIE star was quick to deny.

Taking to her Instagram, Gemma slammed the story, branding it “fake” for her 2.2 million followers to see.

“I will not allow you to write completely false and inaccurate stories about me,” she warned.

She also hit back at claims that she had “divided” her audience by saying she likes Piers Morgan. She explained that she doesn’t always agree with his opinions, but is a fan of the 56-year-old.

“If you don’t like it do not come and see my show,” she said. “I will like who I want.”

Gemma hit back at “fake” stories about her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins news

Meanwhile, Gemma continued to criticise the “fake” stories. She uploaded screenshots from followers who had messaged her slamming the claims.

“Please stop writing constant negative lies about me,” the star wrote. Shortly after, she revealed that the story had been taken down.

Gemma then uploaded a photo of herself from last night’s show for her 2.2 million followers to see.

“Every time they try and tear you down honey you have to always get back up,” Gemma captioned the snap.

“Thank goodness I have an amazing team of lawyers and I will look forward to my apology!!” she continued.

“What is right in life it’s right, what is true is true, what is not should not be allowed to be printed as people sadly believe it.”

Gemma’s fans showed their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma’s fans were quick to support her in the comment section of her snap.

“Well from someone who was right in the front row, there is nothing negative to say!! Thanks for a FAB night,” one said.

“Rise high. Bet you smashed it,” another wrote.

“Everyone loves you,” a third commented. “To the ones who don’t there the only ones missing out babes – jealousy’s a terrible thing.”

“The Queen has spoken,” another wrote.

“You’ve done well for yourself Gemma so jealousy brings out the green eyed monsters,” a fifth said.

