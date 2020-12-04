Gemma Collins Darren Day Christmas song
Gemma Collins to release Christmas song with Darren Day to ‘cheer up the nation’

Gemma Collins has announced that she has released a Christmas song with fellow former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Darren Day.

Reality star Gemma, 39, announced the festive ‘treat’ on her Instagram feed.

And she said that she was “so excited”.

What are Gemma Collins and Darren Day doing for Christmas?

Gemma shared the front cover of the Christmas single, which sees The GC and Darren smiling in a winter wonderland scene.

With the title revealed as a cover of the vintage festive hit, Baby It’s Cold Outside, Gemma said: “I am SO EXCITED to let you know that my Christmas song is now on PRE – ORDER on SPOTIFY AMAZON and iTUNES.

“I hope you love it as much as me and I’m claustrophobic Darren @darrendayofficial!”

Gemma Collins has a Christmas song with Darren Day! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “I wanted to do something fun and fabulous for you all for charity as it’s been a tough year for all.

“I hope this spreads some cheer and warmth in your hearts.”

What else did Gemma say about the song?

Gemma also shared a sneak peek from the recording of the song.

Pictured in a recording studio shouting into the mic, she said: “TO THE NATION! What a year it’s been #nowords.

My feel-good tune with Dazzle to CHEER the NATION UP!

“PLEASE pre-order!!! My feel-good tune with Dazzle to CHEER the NATION UP!!!”

In the video, Gemma shouts in reference to Darren, “He is not claustrophobic anymore!”

This references her iconic comment to Darren in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2016.

Gemma revealed some shocking fan mail (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

“Repulsed and disgusted”

The festive frivolity is a welcome diversion for Gemma, who recently revealed that she’s been receiving some strange requests from fans.

She said that she often receives requests for used underwear.

Gemma said that she often receives requests for used underwear (Credit: Grant Buchanan / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

“They’ll come on all my social platforms if I’m selling stuff, they ask me for underwear – worn, used underwear,” she explained.

“I think it’s absolutely repulsive, disgusting.”

