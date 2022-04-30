Gemma Collins
Gemma Collins thrills fans as she poses in racy green bodysuit

Gemma is sizzling in the sun!

By Niamh Spence

TV personality Gemma Collins has got fans hearts racing as she showed off her curves in some racy green lingerie.

The star has been focused on weight loss and her hard work has paid off, with her trademark curves still looking fabulous.

Gemma Collins shows off weight loss in skimpy snap

On her Instagram, Gemma showed off her figure as she posed in the sunshine wearing a lacy green bodysuit.

Captioning the snap, Gemma wrote: “Sorry if I can’t come to the phone right now, I’m chilling in my brand new hot tub.”

Addressing the skimpy outfit, Gemma added: “Self confidence is the best outfit. Own it.”

Fans and friends of the former TOWIE star have been quick to comment on how amazing Gemma looks.

Love Island star Amy Hart wrote: “Gorge!”

YouTubers Matthew and Ryan commented: “Beautiful.”

An adoring fan shared: “Omg you look STUNNING queen.”

“The green suits you so much,” said another.

Before the hot tub was installed, Gemma treated her followers to a sneak peek on her stories. Previously, the star posted a video of workmen installing the huge tub, writing: “Can’t wait to get in it!”

Gemma Collins in green
Gemma Collins has been flaunting her figure in a saucy green bodysuit (Credit: CoverImages)

Gemma has shared gory details of fiancé’s eye injury

When she’s not sizzling in green, Gemma has been sharing some pretty gruesome pictures of fiancé Rami after he suffered a “serious” accident at work.

In a snap on Gemma’s stories, Rami could be seen with a very bruised, swollen, bleeding eye. Alongside the close-up snap of Rami’s eye, Gemma wrote: “It’s been one hell of a week. Good to have Rami home today.

“It’s been a very upsetting time for us. Scary worrying no sleep.”

She added: “Please god he will be ok.”

The pair confirmed their engagement in December 2021, as Gemma said yes for the second time.

Gemma first started dating the 48-year-old businessman in 2011, before their engagement in 2013. However, the pair split in 2014.

It wasn’t until 2021 that the couple resumed their relationship.

