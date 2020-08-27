Gemma Collins has thanked SkinnyJab for her three stone weight loss.

The GC, 39, shared a slew of glamorous poolside photos while on holiday in Portugal.

The Diva Forever star has just enjoyed yet another luxury holiday on behalf of Wizz Air.

She is the current face of the budget airline.

And rocking a bikini, she looks slimmest and trimmest yet.

Gemma looks slimmer than ever

Gemma is having a fantastic summer jetting all over Europe on behalf of Wizz Air (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sharing in view of her some 1.9 million Instagram followers, Gemma wrote:

“FEELING HEALTHIER than EVER thanks to @skinnyjab.

“This is all about health and guess what YOUR HEALTH is YOUR WEALTH @skinnyjab @curvykate.”

In the snaps she is wearing a sexy plunging floral Curvy Kate bikini, a brand that caters to larger cupped women.

Comments were turned off by the post, which appeared to be advertising both the services of the lingerie brand and SkinnyJab.

Gemma has been a proud ambassador for SkinnyJab for over a year.

She says the injections have helped stave off hunger for hours at a time.

The former TOWIE star previously shared on Instagram: “Everyone has been asking ‘how the hell have you lost weight, GC?’.

“Well, it’s all all down to Skinny Jabs and the amazing team there.

What is SkinnyJab?

Gemma says she lost three stone over the last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They have transformed my whole life with regards to dieting.”

SkinnyJabs are hunger suppression injections that can be administered by a professional or at home.

According to its website they have served 15,000 clients to date in 52 countries across the world.

The website claims: “The program is built to help you reach & maintain your goal weight in a safe and effective manner.

“Whilst the jab works to suppress your appetite and metabolise fat.

Kerry Katona is also an ambassador for the brand (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s the science behind our dietary programme that maximises your weight loss.”

Kerry Katona is another ambassador. On the brand’s official website she raves about its benefits in a promotional video.

Kerry says: “You come across SkinnyJab and it actually helps you to lose the weight.

“I’ve seen people’s eyes brighten back up when I’ve seen them lose weight via SkinnyJab.

“They’ve got their confidence back, their self worth back and it has put their state of mind back in a better place.”

