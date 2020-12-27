Gemma Collins thanks hospital staff as her dad battles coronavirus

Gemma Collins has paid tribute to the brave NHS doctors and nurses who are looking after her dad in hospital.

The reality star has been spending the last few days in hospital after her dad was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Both of Gemma’s parents were struck with the virus this week.

Gemma Collins thanks hospital staff

However, her father’s condition became bad enough that he’s needed to spend time getting treatment in hospital.

Gemma said that he told her he would “rather be dead” than feel the way he’s feeling.

Sharing a picture of her dad’s doctor on Instagram Stories, Gemma thanked staff for looking after him.

“Dr Angus Ehien and his team are just incredible.

“Thank you to the wonderful nurses and doctors at Queen’s Hospital,” she wrote.

It came after Gemma made a heartbreaking post just before Christmas Day.

While holding her father’s hand at his bedside, she told her followers to “cherish” every moment of time with loved ones.

She wrote: “Wishing you all a VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS. Well, as best you can if you know what I mean, it will be different this year but cherish the people you are with.

“I want to thank you personally for supporting me. Sending so much love light and big hugs I’m signing off now for the year! The GC needs a rest.

“I look forward to 2021 with hope for us all.”

Gemma Collins says her parents are very unwell

On Instagram earlier this week, the reality star first broke the news of her parent’s condition.

She said: “Please, please, please take notice of the guidelines! Both my parents are extremely unwell with COVID-19!

“Seeing my dad cry, which he never does, was a shock and [he said] he would rather be dead then experience everything he is going through right now… this has totally wiped him out and it’s heartbreaking.”

She added: “My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with COVID also, this is real! And please please take notice and keep your loved ones SAFE. It really is petrifying.”

Gemma also urged her fans to “stay safe” as she shared a clip of her parents during happier days.

Our thoughts are with Gemma and her parents.

