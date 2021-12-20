Gemma Collins thanks boyfriend Rami’s ex for enabling her to be a loving stepmother

Gemma Collins has made a touching tribute to her boyfriend’s ex-wife.

The TOWIE star reunited with businessman Rami Hawash last year and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

The couple previously had an on and off romance for three years that came to an end in 2014.

Since reuniting, Gemma has become a proud stepmother to Rami and his ex-wife’s son.

In a heartwarming moment on her podcast, Gemma confessed that she has fallen in love with being a stepmother.

The star is the ‘happiest she has ever been’ with boyfriend Rami (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins says she loves being a stepmother

She gushed: “I thought I would share my personal biggest highlight of the year, I think it would be falling in love and thinking it would never happen for me.

“I’ve had the biggest gift of my life, something that money can’t buy and that is my beautiful stepson, who I love so much.

Read more: Gemma Collins reached out to Strictly star Tilly Ramsay after radio presenter’s ‘chubby’ remarks

“I’m very grateful that we have such a wonderful relationship, myself and Rami with his mum, the beautiful Fernanda.

The ITV2 reality star continued: “It’s kind of like a pinch-me moment, I went to her house yesterday for dinner and I sat there and I was like this is so surreal but so wonderful.

“Two really strong women and a great dad and the love we have for the child.

Gemma says she is grateful to be a stepmother (Credit: Splashnews)

She went on to say that becoming a stepmother has given her something that she felt she had been “missing” in her life.

“He has given me the biggest joy of my life, I always felt something was kind of missing, I had it all but there was a little part of the puzzle missing and Rami bringing that to my life and his mum being so kind and letting me be there in the child’s life is the biggest gift I’ve ever had.

“I just want to say a very special thank you,” added the star.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.