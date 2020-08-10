Reality TV star Gemma Collins has revealed she’s in talks with Hollywood agents.

The 39-year-old bubbly blonde has always been open to taking the GC across the pond – and it appears she’s one step closer!

Gemma hinted at Stateside domination on Instagram today (August 10), telling fans: “I’m off to 🎥 DIVA then a few calls with Hollywood agents✌🏻.”

TV’s Gemma Collins has revealed she’s in talks with Hollywood agents (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma Collins and her US dreams

The former TOWIE star shared the caption alongside a clip a fan had mocked up of Gemma appearing to perform on Britain’s Got Talent.

The video was put together using some of her most iconic moments.

She joked: “The judges were so lovely 😘✌🏻.

“It’s MONDAY, time to get those DREAMS Y’ALL.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDs0LlRHJb8/

The exciting announcement comes weeks after it was reported Gemma could appear in a Hollywood movie.

According to The Daily Star, the reality TV queen is one of several British TV personalities who are said to have been shortlisted for a big-screen movie.

Read more: Joan Collins, 87, shows off her sensational bikini body on holiday

The insider revealed: “The movie is about a group of normal working-class people and follows their lives after they agree to take part in a reality TV show.”

I’m off to film DIVA then a few calls with Hollywood agents!

Actress Jacqueline Jossa and Gemma’s pal Ferne McCann are also believed to be in talks to appear.

Meanwhile, last year, Gemma hinted at a possible move to America during an episode of her reality show, Diva Forever.

“I have been offered work in LA and could be possible for me to make the transition,” she admitted.

Gemma was also asked what, after eight years of being on the TV, she would have done differently.

“I don’t regret anything I have ever done on TV. It got me to where I am today. I have always been REAL,” she said.

The TOWIE star previously visited LA on her reality show Diva Forever (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma Collins’ emotional interview

It certainly been an whirlwind few days for Gemma.

Last week, the reality star revealed on Loose Women that she suffered a miscarriage during lockdown.

Read more: Stacey Solomon warns her ‘wrath is about to unleash’ after Joe Swash pokes fun at her

Gemma was completely unaware she was pregnant at the time.

She told the panel: “It was really difficult for me in isolation because, as you know, with my condition of PCOS, it’s not easy to fall pregnant and I did suffer a miscarriage which was really sad during the lockdown period.

Gemma recently opened up on her miscarriage on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

“I have suffered with it for the last 10 years. I started to gain weight when I was 28, my periods were all over the place. I’ve suffered miscarriages.

“I did go through a very sad miscarriage in lockdown. Due to PCOS I just thought that I was having an unusually heavy period. I actually left it 10 days.”

Despite her sadness, Gemma revealed she isn’t giving up on having a family of her own.

She went on: “I will have a baby and I do want a baby. And also, every mother will know this, I want to feel motherhood… I’ve not had the physical experience of being a full-time mum. I don’t want that robbed from me in my life, that would be a travesty.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.