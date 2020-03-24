Gemma Collins suspends filming of Diva Forever

TV's Gemma Collins has been forced to suspend filming for her show Diva Forever because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star, 39, made the announcement on her Instagram stories as she told her fans it was important "to adhere to the social distancing guidelines".

Gemma - also known as The GC - wrote: "Guys it's important to listen to advice from the government at this time and 'stop the spread.'

Gemma Collins has been forced to suspend filming for her show Diva Forever (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

"We're in the middle of shooting a new Diva series but we're going to pause filming with our crew to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

"But I know a little entertainment is needed so don't worry, we'll just be doing things slightly differently.

"Watch this space. Diva Forever."

On Monday, March 23, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all non-essential shops had to close in strict new guidelines.

But Gemma had already closed her beloved boutique in Essex earlier this week because of the virus and was spotted in floods of tears at being left with no option.

Gemma's shop has closed (Credit: ITVBe/Supplied by WENN)

The telly fave broke down in tears in the middle of the street.

Cameras caught the devastating moment Gemma began to pull the shutters down on her popular shop until she's advised to open again.

Gemma opened her shop in 2017 and she's found it to be incredibly successful.

The star has also had a difficult time recently after her mum Joan was admitted to hospital with pneumonia.

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Gemma, her beloved mum received treatment for pneumonia (Credit: Instagram/Gemma Collins1)

Gemma shared a picture of her mum's hand attached up to a drip.

In a separate post, Gemma said: "Thank you to all the nurses who helped my mum. She has pneumonia and [is] on the mend.

"NHS thank you, thank you, thank you, so over-stretched right now. My mum has rheumatoid arthritis and is high-risk to infection."

