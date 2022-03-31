Gemma Collins admits ‘life never runs smooth’ as she undergoes procedure ahead of controversial new role

Gemma Collins has revealed that she had to undergo emergency surgery yesterday (Wednesday, March 30), admitting “life never runs smooth”.

The star’s shocking revelation comes just days before she starts rehearsals for Chicago, a role that has drawn plenty of criticism already.

Gemma underwent emergency surgery yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins surgery before Chicago rehearsals

In an Instagram story for her 2.2 million followers to see yesterday, Gemma revealed that she had undergone some surgery.

The star revealed that she had undergone treatment for her wisdom teeth because she was in “so much pain” with them.

Gemma posted a clip of her surgeon on her story. In the background, she can be heard saying: “Guys, this man is God for me today.

“I have been in so much pain. As you know I’m going on tour next week… my life never runs smoothly, there’s always a drama.”

She then went on to explain just what had happened. “I had to have my wisdom tooth out. It was painless, it was effortless and he put me at ease.

She later showed a picture of the tooth that had been causing her the pain in all its gruesome glory.

Gemma Collins cast in Chicago

Gemma’s teeth troubles were put to bed just days before she embarks on rehearsals in her new role in Chicago.

The 41-year-old is set to play Mama Morton in the show, and she couldn’t be more excited judging by her Instagram posts.

The star uploaded a black and white picture of herself and two co-stars, who are holding up newspapers. On the newspapers are the words ‘Gemma Rocks Chicago’ and ‘The Only Way is Chicago’.

“It’s official! I’m gonna be joining @chicagoonstage playing Matron ‘Mama’ Morton from Tues 31st May 2022!” she captioned the snap.

After listing the dates she’s playing the role, she wrote: “I’m so excited #allthatjazz #GCdoesChicago.”

The reaction has been divided to say the least (Credit: ITV)

How have fans reacted?

The reaction to Gemma’s news has been, as you may expect, incredibly divided.

Plenty of her followers were over the moon that she’d been cast in the iconic musical.

“Yes go Gemma!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations,” former TOWIE star Megan Mckenna wrote.

“Yes Gem! Smashing life hun,” Drag Race star Kitty Scott-Claus commented.

“Oh Gemma this is amazing,” another of her followers wrote.

However, some people weren’t as happy.

“So Gemma Collins has been cast as Mama Morton in Chicago………. IS THIS A JOKE!!!! Was there not a MT performer good enough….. absolutely laughable. Yours sincerely, every professional performer on the planet,” one person ranted on Twitter.

“No I’m sorry but Gemma Collins being cast in Chicago is an absolute JOKE,” another wrote.

“Anyone who buys a ticket only has themselves to blame,” a third said.