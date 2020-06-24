Gemma Collins stuns fans as she shows off weight loss in mini dress

Reality star Gemma Collins has wowed fans as she showed off her weight loss in a mini dress.

The star shared a photo to Instagram showing herself sporting a floral dress from her clothing collection.

In the picture, Gemma posed with her hands on her hips as she flaunted her slimmed-down frame.

Read more: Gemma Collins launches bright pink masks with her face on them

She wrote: "What a beautiful day, perfect day, life really is beautiful."

Fans gushed over the image with one person writing: "You look gorgeous!"

What a beautiful day, perfect day, life really is beautiful.

Another said: "So pretty, the dress really suits you!"

A third added: "Love this. You look stunning!"

Last year Gemma revealed she had lost three stone and wanted to lose three more.

Gemma has been showing off her weight loss on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star has shed the pounds by adopting a healthier lifestyle.

She recently told fans she has been at home cooking more meals from scratch because of the lockdown.

Gemma's battle with polycystic ovary syndrome

Gemma has struggled with her weight ever since she was told she had polycystic ovary syndrome.

However, she has since been reassured her weight loss may increase her chances of conceiving.

Gemma said she's got a "fabulous doctor" and she can "definitely have a child" as she's carrying less weight.

Gemma has shed the pounds by adopting a healthier lifestyle (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Gemma Collins fans 'amazed' as she shows off her weight loss in a pair of skinny jeans

The former TOWIE star told The Sun: "I would love to have a child.

"In my forties I’d love everybody to see The GC walking around with a pram."

Speaking on her PCOS, the star said that she was "always very slim" but then she "started piling on the weight".

She recently opened up to fans on Instagram about the condition alongside a photo of herself in her 20s.

Gemma said: "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since.

"However I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most."

She added: "Sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments!!!

"I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME!"

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.