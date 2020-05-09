Gemma Collins stuns fans as she shares swimsuit photo

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins has sent her friends into a bit of a frenzy online.

And it is all thanks to her sharing a stunning photo on Instagram.

The Diva Forever star, 39, looks sensational in a throwback photo of her posing in a striking black swimsuit.

Sharing to her some 1.7 million Instagram followers, she captioned the pic with simply a peace sign and a sunshine emoji.

Gemma Collins promoting her perfume last year (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Standing in what looks like a hotel lobby, Gemma looks effortlessly chic as she flashes the peace sign.

Donning the black halter-neck swimsuit, she tops off the look with a pair of shades and trendy wedges.

Fans of the GC rushed to comment over how well she looks in the snap.

"Love your body confidence"

Fellow former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger posted a series of heart face emojis.

A fan posted: "Love your body confidence work it girl looking fabulous."

Another commented: "Looking good, love how you are so real it’s nice to see others like myself who are just themselves."

A third posted: "Looking fab with a capital F you glow girl."

And a fourth user gushed: "That's how it is done."

The photo, likely taken on a past holiday, clearly left some users yearning for their next sunny getaway.

One wrote: "This will be me when the lockdown is over."

Gemma has lost weight over the last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Gemma you look amazing!"

The body positive post comes just a day after Gemma shared the sad news that her beloved pet cat had passed away.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she explained how she had adopted the moggy 22 years ago.

She wrote: "I rescued her 22 years ago.

"She passed away last night. I'm absolutely [heart emoji] broken.

"I love you Twinkle."

The reality star also seems to have lost a bit of weight during lockdown.

A recent photo shows her showing off a summery dress, and she looks noticeably slimmer.

One fan commented: "Hi Gemma, I don't normally go in for following celeb people but I just wanted to say just how lovely you look in that dress and well done on ur weight loss, keep positive always looking forward."

Another wrote: "Wow Gemma you look amazing! Love your dress."

Do you enjoy Gemma's posts? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.