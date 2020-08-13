Gemma Collins is the star of a fabulous new ad for budget airline Wizz Air.

The GC, 39, has shared the new ad on social media.

In the clip she invades the pilot’s cockpit, only to complain that it’s too small for her hat to fit.

She says: “Oh to be in the captain’s cockpit. Oh honey, no. My hat don’t fit in. I belong in the front row.

Gemma Collins is the new face of Wizz Air

Gemma Collins is jetting around Europe thanks to Wizz Air (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Captain? Yeah baby.”

Meanwhile, Gemma addressed her some 1.9 Instagram followers with: “#AD. With @wizzair priority, I can make sure I’m always first on the plane… sometimes even before the captain!

“But we all know a diva belongs in the front row and the front row only – yeah baby.”

Gemma isn’t wearing a face mask in the video, which is now required for all airplane passengers.

However, this is likely because the ad was filmed on an empty plane.

Her Celebrity Big Brother pal Gillian McKeith commented: “Love it. Fabulous hat too!”

Dozens of Gemma’s fans echoed similar sentiments.

One user wrote: “I love GC so much that I get excited for her ads.”

Gemma Collins’ fans were thrilled by her advert (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, another posted: “Oh Gemma I want that hat omg fabulous darling.”

After that, a further user joked: “Of course darling @gemmacollins definitely a first row diva.”

Meanwhile, Gemma Collins was announced as the new face of Wizz Air back in July.

She’s travelling around Europe on the budget airline

Gemma lost three stone over the last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her face has been branded on their planes and she’s jetted off to several sunny locations with them already.

She shared her adventures to Tenerife and Greece over the summer.

On her jaunts she showed off her three stone weight loss to full effect.

Posing in bikinis and one pieces, Gemma looks better than ever.

Owain Jones, the Managing Director of Wizz Air UK said of the GC: “UK customers have been saying ‘yes!’ to flying on Wizz Air UK’s brand-new holiday routes – and now we’re delighted that Gemma Collins has said ‘Yes!” to flying with Wizz too.

“Gemma’s bright, bubbly personality and love of holidays makes her the perfect ambassador for Wizz Air – and we’re excited to share Gemma’s great experience on board one of our flights to the sunny island of Tenerife.”

