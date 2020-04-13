Gemma Collins 'criticised as she continues filming for reality show amid coronavirus pandemic’

TV's Gemma Collins has been criticised for continuing to film her new reality show amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the weekend, ITV revealed that Gemma's reality show, Diva Forever, was returning under a new banner - Diva on Lockdown.

Gemma explained that the new series will see her "standing in my living room with fixed rig cameras all over my house".

Gemma Collins has been criticised for filming her reality show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Each day, a small crew and producer reportedly travelled to Gemma's home in Essex.

Gemma said producers didn't enter her home but instead spoke to her through an ear-piece radio.

But neighbours and locals have raised eyebrows about people traipsing to sit outside Gemma’s house.

It's also believed the crew had no interaction with each other and sat separately during filming.

However, the decision to keep filming has reportedly raised some eyebrows among neighbours and locals.

A source told The Sun: "People are being told to stay inside except for all essential travel, or if you can’t work from home.

"Arguably, the crew cannot work from home so what else are they to do?

"But neighbours and locals have raised eyebrows about people traipsing to sit outside Gemma’s house to film a reality show when people are dying from this crisis."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

ITV safety measures

ITV has said: "Safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our shows is our priority.

Filming has reportedly raised eyebrows among neighbours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Careful new ways have been established to allow new programmes to be created to help keep viewers entertained at this difficult time, whilst following government guidelines.

"With the appropriate guidance, new measures have been put in place covering production practice for all crew and Gemma."

What has Gemma said about her show?

Gemma said: "We were in the middle of filming my new series of Diva with loads of exciting stuff planned.

"But as you know, we've found ourselves in the middle of a pandemic.

Gemma said she hopes the show cheers people up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"So here we are now... I'm standing in my living room, with fixed rig cameras all over my house to bring you Diva on Lockdown.

"You want the GC, so the GC found a new way of working. You’re going to see everything that I do in isolation. We'll all be on our journey together."

She added: "I'm being filmed and I've also got the producers speaking in my ear so if it sounds as if I'm talking to myself.

"I hope it cheers you up in these difficult times."

Diva on Lockdown will air on ITVBe later this month.

