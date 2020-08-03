Gemma Collins shows off weight loss in makeup-free and unfiltered holiday photos

Gemma Collins looks incredible in her latest holiday photos as she shows off her weight loss.

The former TOWIE star is showing off the full extent of her hard work while on vacation.

Enjoying a Greek islands holiday, Gemma looks slimmer and happier than ever.

Taking to Instagram, the GC shared a series of sun kissed snaps.

Here she's draped in a glamorous and cleavage-baring gold dress.

Gemma Collins looks sensational thanks to her three stone weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Topped off with a Wonder Woman style gold crown.

Addressing her some 1.9 million followers, she captioned the gorgeous pics with: "GOLD GODDESS. No filter or edit."

Her celeb mate Scarlett Moffatt replied: "You don't need a filter you look fab!!"

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan commented: "Pretty," with a heart emoji.

Whereas her former The Only Way is Essex costar Frankie Essex posted: "Oh my The Gold GC is back in the game."

Gemma photographed last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Makeup artist Anna Lingis-Zavros commented: "That third pic is giving me Wonder Woman vibes!"

One fan gushed: "You look so insanely stunning" and another congratulated: "Wow well done with the weight loss."

The reality star is enjoying a Greek holiday after becoming the new face of budget airline Wizz Air.

She's been sharing plenty of envy inducing holiday snaps.

Gemma Collins says she feels confident enough to rock a bikini again

After losing an estimated three stone, Gemma says she's finally confident enough to be back in a bikini again.

Speaking to the Mail Online, she said: "It's no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown. But now things are easing and we can travel again, it's nice to be able to travel feeling more confident.

"I'm wearing bikinis for the first time in ages!"

SkinnyJab is reportedly an appetite suppression injection that can be administered in a clinic or at home.

Usually costing £250 a session, they claim to ward off hunger.

Gemma's an ambassador for the brand and says it has helped her shed the pounds.

Earlier this year she wrote on Instagram: "Everyone has been asking 'how the hell have you lost weight, GC?'.

"Well, it's all all down to Skinny Jabs and the amazing team there. They have transformed my whole life with regards to dieting."

Gemma is having quite an eventful year so far.

After her impressive weight loss, she's also broken up with her on-and-off again boyfriend James Argent.

And she enjoyed a ratings hit with her lockdown themed ITVBe series Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown.

