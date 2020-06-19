Gemma Collins shows off three stone weight loss in Ascot dress

Gemma Collins has wowed fans with yet another stunning outfit showing off her weight loss.

The diva recently lost three stone, and is certainly looking good as a result.

She squeezed into a tiny blue dress to show off her new look.

Ascot glamour

The GC was on top form for a socially distanced Ascot party.

The real thing did not have spectators this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that didn't stop Gemma and friends getting dolled up, complete with elaborate hats.

She captioned her pic: "The best day of the year!"

Gemma has lost a huge amount of weight in lockdown (Credit: Splash News)

Inspiring

Gemma spent some time cycling through the Essex woods on Thursday.

She revealed she is building up her strength and stopped to show off her weight lifting skills

Picking up her own bike, she lifted it above her head and captioned her photo: "YES come on everyone we got this."

She also shared an inspiring message to fans and told them: "For anyone who needs daily motivation, listen to The GC.

"It is raining it is thundering, is that going to stop me? No it is not."

She added: "Embrace the elements guys and get that fitness going. If I can do it, so can you."

Gemma earlier revealed that she used to be slim when she was younger.

She piled on the pounds as a result of polycystic ovary syndrome.

However, she said: "I make the most of myself and remain positive, because it's what's in your heart that counts."

She has also attributed some of her weight loss to Skinny Jab injections.

