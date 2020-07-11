Gemma Collins shows off slimmed-down figure in skinny jeans

TV's Gemma Collins gave fans another peek at her staggering weight loss as she shared a picture of herself in skinny jeans.

The GC, 39, is thought to have shed more than three stone in the last year after adopting a healthier lifestyle.

And Gem's latest Instagram snap shows the work has paid off.

The picture shows the star looking shapely in tight white denims and a patterned shirt.

Her blonde hair is styled in waves over her shoulders and she is sporting her trademark glam make-up look.

"You look absolutely amazing," gushed one fan on Instagram.

Another declared that the reality TV star was "an inspiration to many".

"Beautiful inside and out," said another fan, while one cheered: "Go GC!!!! GO!"

One person encouraged Gemma to "keep up the good work".

TV personality Gillian McKeith said Gemma looked "stunning" in the snap.

Gemma's weight struggle

Gemma's struggle with her weight started when she found out she had polycystic ovary syndrome.

She recently opened up about the condition on Instagram as she shared a photo of herself looking slim in her 20s.

She wrote: "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since, however I make the most of myself and remain positive because it's what in your heart counts the most."

She went on: "Lots of people have bullied me, taunted me and also early on in the industry, lose weight, you are too fat to promote my brand!!!

"It's endless!!! Cough cough... where are you people now, WHERE AM I."

Gemma has lost a lot of weight over the past year (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Gemma has previously said that she would like to lose another three stone to reach her ideal weight.

The Sun quoted her as saying : "I'd be really happy if I lost six stone as that would bring me down to 12 stone and a size 16."

