Gemma Collins showed off her slimmed-down legs on social media as she spread a message about body positivity.

The former TOWIE star, 39, posted a snap of herself looking effortlessly glam in a short, floral-patterned dress on Thursday (August 20).

Gemma Collins confidently displayed her legs as she shared a message about all sizes being beautiful (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gemma Collins say as she showed off her legs?

In the picture’s caption, the GC spoke of the importance of “self love” and pointed out that people come in all “shapes and sizes”, which is what “makes us beautiful”.

She also asked her loyal fans to be sure to look in their mirrors to remind themselves “how beautiful [they] are”.

The reality TV favourite wrote: “Today I want to speak about body confidence.

“Self love is so important. We all come in shapes and sizes and that’s what makes us beautiful.

“Please look in the mirror today and remind yourself how beautiful you are. Love GC x.”

Read more: Gemma Collins flaunts weight loss in summery flower dress

Fans heaped praise on her in the comments, as one wrote: “Looking better than ever x.”

Another said: “Beautiful queen.”

That’s what makes us beautiful.

A third put: “What an amazing lady.”

Gemma has revealed on social media that she’s been trying out new beauty treatments in recent weeks.

Only recently, she underwent anti-aging injections in her hands and face, sharing pictures of the results on her Instagram Stories.

She told her fans the jabs, which contain hyaluronic acid, help her achieve her “nice skin”.

Gemma said: “People always say to me, ‘Gem, you have such nice skin. What do you do?’

“The truth is I’ve been using Profhilo and the London Aesthetic Company has been injecting me.

The star recently had anti-ageing injections (Credit: Gemma Collins / Instagram)

Life-changing treatment

“I cannot express to you how life-changing it is. It’s made me look so fresh, I cannot recommend it enough.”

In another clip, she added: “Guys, as you know, I’m 39 but I don’t look a day over 29.”

It follows the GC’s epic weight loss, with the star claiming to have lost around three stone over the last year.

The GC has lost weight over the last year (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

She’s previously said her motivation is to get pregnant. After suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) for years, Gemma has struggled to get pregnant naturally.

And doctors have advised her to lose weight to boost her fertility odds.

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals she’s had anti-aging injections in her hands and face

The Diva In Lockdown star told The Sun in June: “I’ve got a fabulous doctor. I can definitely have a child, he just told me it would be easier when I’m not carrying as much weight.

“He told me to lose a few stone and it will help me.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.