Gemma Collins has just launched her own skincare line and she’s showing off its flawless results.

The GC, 40, took to social media to share a video of her stunning skin.

Addressing her two million plus Instagram followers, she penned: “Skin care Sunday’s @gemmacollagen a little throwback to when you could get a facial massage.

“However I want you to see my skin close up from when I started using my collagen tablets and skin care routine @gemmacollagen lovely treat for Mother’s Day too if any of you are stuck for gift ideas.”

Entrepreneur Gemma Collins now has her own skincare line (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans rushed to gush over how fab Gem looks.

One user complimented her with, “You look amazing Gemma” and another user shared, “Glowing”.

A third user wrote: “Hi Gemma, you’re looking so well! You seem happy in your own skin for the first time in ages. Keep going hunny you look fantastic.”

And a fourth user commented: “Wow! The difference!”

What is Gemma Collins’ new skincare line?

Businesswoman Gemma has just launched her own line of collagen products.

Her product is called Gemma Collagen and it is a collaboration with The London Aesthetics Company.

On the brand’s official website, several different products are available.

This includes 90 marine collagen capsules for £65 and there is also a skincare collection for £300.

The GC is well-known for her glowing complexion (Credit: SplashNews)

The collection includes a toner, day cream, night cream, face mask and cleanser.

A ‘Gemmacollagen experience facial’ is also available to pre-book for £175.

This is described as: “Experience the relaxing anti ageing facial using all Gemmacollagen products and facial machine.”

Has Gemma Collins has cosmetic surgery?

Gemma is not believed to have had any cosmetic surgery.

However, she has said in the past she would eventually like to have a breast reduction.

She has had cosmetic treatments, including a ‘jawline tightening’ treatment she tried out last year.

Gemma raved about the procedure in October, saying: “Girls, if any of you are trying to contour your face, this is the best girl to do it. I’ve got no filter, I’ve got nothing on my face.”

The process is called Fibroblasting, and is designed to create a more defined jawline.

