Gemma Collins says she thinks she deserves an OBE as she’s been ‘entertaining the nation for almost ten years’.

The GC, 39, sadly missed out on wining a Nobel Peace Prize this year.

YouTube pranksters Josh Pieters and Archie Manners managed to secure her a nomination at this year’s prestigious awards.

But she lost out to to the 2020 winner World Food Programme (WFP).

Taking to her BBC podcast, Gemma lamented her loss, as well as her future dreams of receiving an OBE.

Gemma says she was very surprised to receive a Nobel Peace Prize nomination (Credit: SplashNews)

Gemma said: “These two guys from YouTube nominated me, yes me, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I was just so surprised and overwhelmed, but I just couldn’t see someone would want to nominate me to be honest.”

However, she says she does indeed support world peace.

In fact, she believes ‘peace is everything’.

The reality star continued: “But, I am all about world peace. I’ve always said it, love conquers all. Peace is everything. You know in yourself, if you’re not at peace with yourself that you can get a bit down.

Gemma now has her sights set on an OBE (Credit: SplashNews)

“I do really believe that when you truly make peace with yourself or with situations that have hurt you in the past… you do feel better.”

What’s more, she went on to discuss her dream of receiving an OBE from The Queen.

She said: “I would like to get, one day, an OBE from the Queen. I have entertained the nation for years now, it’s coming up to ten years.

“It did get me thinking a lot, though, about peace in general and I do like to live quite peacefully.”

Gemma has her very own podcast on the BBC (Credit: SplashNews)

Gemma also has shared some very unusual thoughts on The Queen and her family.

Speaking on a past podcast episode, she shared her theory that the royals may own secret tunnels that are used by ‘lizard people’.

She said: “My theory is – and this is a little bit weird – I believe there are lizards living amongst us.



“If you are a lizard, get in touch with me. There’s been so many reports that there are different kids of species living in the UK and around the world – I want to meet you, I want to touch you, I want to smell you, I want to know more.”

Before adding: “I’m not letting this tunnel life go. I need my own tunnels. Will we ever get to see these secret tunnels?

“Who’s in these tunnels? Can you get food and drink and a glass of champagne?”

