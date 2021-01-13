Gemma Collins said her parents being ill with COVID-19 made Christmas ‘awful’ and called herself a ‘superhero’ for juggling everything going on in her life.

The former TOWIE star, 39, said on The Gemma Collins Podcast that she didn’t want to dwell on her experiences during the festive period.

Gemma Collins said her dad has been fighting for his life (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

What did Gemma Collins say about her parents?

Speaking on the podcast, Gemma said: “It has been just the most awful Christmas and New Year for me. I am not going to dwell on it.”

Last month, the star revealed that both her parents had contracted coronavirus.

And her dad, she said this week, is “still in hospital now” and has “literally been fighting for his life”.

Both the GC’s parents became extremely unwell with the virus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking further, the GC said: “Things are so difficult… I am finding myself juggling so many plates at the minute.”

Gemma explained how her dad is the one who looks after all the family and is the “strong one”.

It is all on me… I’ve had to be a superhero with two parents in hospital.

She continued: “It is all on me. I don’t mind because things don’t always go to plan in life… I’ve had to be a superhero with two parents in hospital with two businesses and a TV career and a dog.”

A few days before Christmas, Gemma told her social media followers that her mum and dad had COVID-19 – and begged fans to follow the government’s rules.

Gemma said she has had to be strong for her family (Credit: SplashNews)

GC’s parents became ‘extremely unwell’

She said her parents had become “extremely unwell” with the virus, and explained how seeing it make her father cry came as a shock.

Gemma explained: “Seeing my dad cry, which he never does, was a shock, and say he would rather be dead than experience everything his is going through right now…

“This has totally wiped him out and it’s heartbreaking. My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with COVID, this is real!”

She added: “And please, please take notice and keep your loved ones SAFE. It really is petrifying!”

