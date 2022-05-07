Gemma Collins issues health update on fiancé Rami after eye injury

Gemma Collins has issued an update on her fiancé Rami Hawash following his eye injury.

The star, 41, has been looking after Rami after he suffered a serious accident at work.

In a new interview, Gemma said they aren’t sure whether Rami is going to regain “full sight in his eye”.

Gemma issued an update on Rami following his eye accident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins update on Rami

Speaking to Metro, Gemma said she’s “had to be a nurse” following Rami’s accident.

Rami underwent an operation on his eye last week and has been “in excruciating pain”, Gemma said.

She continued: “We hope that he’s going to get the sight back in his eye, but I did reassure him that if he went blind or if he was going to lose his eye, that I’m still going to be with him because you don’t think about all those things.

“As a man, he’s a good-looking man and he’s had a shocking accident and we still don’t know if he’s going to gain full sight in his eye, plus the eye has dropped down so it’s changed aesthetically.”

She added: “But I said don’t worry, I love him with an eye, without an eye, whether or not he gets his sight back.”

Gemma said it’s been a “lot going on emotionally as well” but they “make sure to support one another”.

The star recently shared graphic images of Rami’s injured eye.

Gemma has been looking after Rami since his accident and operation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma also said she’s praying “to God” that Rami will be okay.

Alongside an image of Rami’s bruised, swollen, bleeding eye, Gemma said: “It’s been one hell of a week.

“Good to have Rami home today. It’s been a very upsetting time for us.

“Scary worrying no sleep. Please gd he will be ok.”

