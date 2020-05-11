Gemma Collins reveals the secret to her weight loss

TV's Gemma Collins startled fans when she unveiled her impressive weight loss last week - and now she has revealed how she got there.

The diva took to Instagram to detail how she has slimmed down in lockdown.

It turns out a few simple steps were all it took.

Unlike many of us in lockdown, Gemma said she has used the time to focus and achieve something.

"Stay POSITIVE and use your time wisely," she wrote on Instagram.

"I've been concentrating solely on my health recently and feel so much better because I have had TIME!!!!!"

She put her new, slimmer figure down to a few simple measures.

Gemma Collins wowed her fans with her weight loss (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Most importantly, Gemma said she hasn't been eating out and has had time to fix meals from scratch.

Gemma's words of advice

And it's all about balance.

"I do have Saturdays off to have whatever I want," Gemma revealed.

However, the self-proclaimed diva wanted to use her experience to inspire others.

"Use the next weeks wisely," she said. "Try to stick to routine in the week, I find it helps."

Gemma said she hasn't been eating out and instead is cooking from scratch (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma has been busy since lockdown began.

She has been filming her ITVBe show, Diva in Lockdown.

There have also been reports that she visited on-off boyfriend James Argent. She drove 30 miles away from her brother's house where she is staying, according to the Daily Mail.

She has also found time to launch a range of Divalicious chocolate bars.

There will be Willy Wonka-style golden tickets in some of them.

Gemma has been filming her reality show in lockdown (Credit: ITVBe)

Gemma has been steadily losing weight since she appeared in Dancing on Ice last year.

She hasn't stated how much she has lost yet - but we think the GC is looking great for it.

