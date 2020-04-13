Gemma Collins reveals she's 'going to party every day for the rest of my life' once lockdown lifts

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has some grand partying plans once lockdown is over.

Posting a throwback video of a trip to Mykonos, a swimsuit-clad Gemma can be seen dancing at a pool party.

She captioned the video: "HONEY DONT CALL ME!!! I’m in the CLUB."

Gemma Collins can't wait to hit the party scene again (Credit: Splash News)

She added: "When this is over I’m going to party every day for the rest of my life."

Gemma also wished her followers a "happy bank holiday".

It came as Brits were urged by the government to stay at home and resist the temptation of heading out to enjoy the sunshine.

Gemma also revealed she was pining for a slice of normality – and a holiday.

She said: "What I would give to dance in @jackieomykonos right now with my gang."

Gemma's gang responded to the star's post and echoed her sentiments.

One said: "Hands down best day/night. We have to go back!"

"Let's book for next year!"

"Let’s meet up for the reunion," came Gemma's reply.

"Let’s book for next year!" said another of the GC's party pals.

Gemma's fans were also dreaming about life after lockdown.

One said: "I imagine this every day in isolation life and it’s the kind of day dreaming I need right now."

When this is over I’m going to party every day for the rest of my life.

Another added: "We need to have a huge party when this is all over."

"She’s the vibe I expect us all to be," said another lockdown Brit who tagged her would-be holiday pals.

"Me after lockdown!" laughed another.

Diva On Lockdown

The Diva Forever star recently announced she would continue filming her reality TV show, rebranding it Diva On Lockdown.

Gemma recently announced details about the new series of her reality TV show (Credit: Splash News)

While many of her fans were pleased for the light entertainment, the larger-than-life star did come under fire from some.

Gemma explained the new series will see her "standing in my living room with fixed rig cameras all over my house".

However, the star's neighbours pointed to lockdown rules as crew members reportedly gathered outside Gemma's house to issue the reality TV star instructions for filming.

