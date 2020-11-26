Gemma Collins has revealed she suffered a third miscarriage earlier this year – and wasn’t even aware she was pregnant.

The TOWIE reality star, 39, shared her devastating loss following the announcement that Meghan Markle miscarried over the summer.

In an open letter to the Duchess of Sussex published by The Sun Online, Gemma detailed how she suffered sharp cramps one morning during lockdown in July.

She dismissed the discomfort as a heavy period, but Gemma was convinced to see a doctor by her sister. That doctor then sent her to hospital where she was given the tragic news.

Gemma Collins was pregnant with James Argent’s child before she suffered a miscarriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma wrote: “In a single instant, I learned that I’d been carrying a baby and lost it, meaning that once again I found my longstanding dreams of motherhood shattered into pieces.”

Nonetheless, Gemma refuses to give up on becoming a mum, despite trying for a baby for nearly ten years. But she does worry her three ordeals may have been her only chances to raise a child.

However, Gemma is determined to trust in fate. She also wants to provide for a baby away from her showbiz lifestyle.

And although it is reported that ex James Argent was the father, Gemma hasn’t ruled out turning to a sperm donor or adoption to ensure that happens.

Meghan Markle also miscarried in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins might turn to adoption following miscarriage

She reflected: “I know I can give a baby a brilliant life – a life a world away from the world of ‘GC’, the larger-than-life character that most of the public know, and when my time to be a mother comes, I will do everything I can to protect the privacy of that cherished prize I have yearned for for so long.”

Gemma also suffers with PCOS (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

She also stressed she has ‘no qualms’ about adoption if it means she can have the experience of being a mum.

She said it would be a “travesty” to be “robbed” of such an opportunity.

Gemma continued: “Madonna’s done it, Angelina Jolie, The GC could be next. I do hold onto that dream that I will be able to conceive naturally and be the mum and give all the love I’ve got.”

