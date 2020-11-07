Gemma Collins reveals ridiculous demands for any man that dates her

Gemma Collins says that any man that dates her will have to go above and beyond to impress.

In fact, she seemingly wants the lucky fellow to shell out potentially thousands of pounds to woo the Diva Forever star.

She says since dropping three stone, her standards for men have gone dramatically up.

So much so, that she says she expects her future man to seduce her with a chauffeur driven Bentley, high-end champagne and a bottle of her favourite perfume.

And ideally the Bentley should be filled to the brim with fresh roses.

What has Gemma Collins said about dating?

But while speaking to The Sun, she admits that her new expectations may put a lot of pressure on future men of interest.

Gemma said: “Expectations are a funny thing because I expect someone that dates me to be so enthusiastic, so into spoiling me, so into making every day amazing, that is going to be a lot of pressure for that person.”

Before adding that a pub date just won’t do: “It comes from a place of true love. I just don’t think popping down the pub for a pint is really what you would do when you are taking me out.”

What’s more, Gemma is rumoured to be back with her ex-boyfriend and fellow former TOWIE star James Argent.

Who is The GC dating now?

The pair dated on-and-off for several years, before calling it quits over the summer.

Gemma previously shared a series of private messages that appeared to show James, also known as Arg, calling her a ‘hippo’ amongst other insults.

But last week they were photographed last week enjoying a dinner out at a posh London restaurant.

Neither pair have confirmed that they are dating again, but their reunion certainly raised a few eyebrows.



Did things work out between Gemma and Laurence?

Meanwhile, on the new series of Diva in Lockdown, Gemma goes on a date with her former Celebs Go Dating flame Laurence Hearn.

He splashes out on a fancy dinner out on the River Thames.

But Gemma was left unimpressed by the quality of flowers he gave her, and they’ve since unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Back in 2018, Gemma failed to show up to her date with Laurence on Celebs Go Dating.

He’d booked them first class tickets to Paris on the Eurostar, but she stood him up.

