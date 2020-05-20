Gemma Collins praised by teachers for powerful message amid homeschooling her nephew

Teachers have heaped praise on Gemma Collins after the reality star shared a powerful message as she revealed she is homeschooling her nephew.

People all over the country have had to become teachers as well as parents, with the lockdown forcing the majority of children to stay home from school.

But the children of keyworkers and vulnerable youngsters have continued to attend school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gemma Collins thanked teachers for their hard work as she revealed she is homeschooling her nephew (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Gemma Collins hailed 'our queen and saviour' as Diva On Lockdown brings 'much needed laughter'

And now, former TOWIE star Gemma has thanked the country's teachers for "working hard behind the scenes" to keep Britain going.

"My heartbeat, Hayden," she wrote in the caption of a sweet picture of herself kissing her nephew on the cheek, shared on Instagram this afternoon (Wednesday, May 20).

"I never thought I would be a teacher at any point this year, but how lovely it is. 8.30 am registration, then lessons start!

"This is a big shout out and sending love and patience to all the parents, siblings, [and] families wearing their teacher hat!

"And to all the teachers who are still working hard behind the scenes. The sun is shining. Here's to a beautiful day."

In the comments, teachers praised Gemma for her message of support.

One said: "Thank you, Gemma! I'm a teacher."

From all the teachers across the nation - thanks.

Another wrote: "Thank you for saying that, Gemma. No one seems to support teachers these days X."

"From all the teachers across the nation - thanks @gemmacollins1," commented a third, adding: "It's never easy but it's always fun."

Some fans recognised Hayden from the latest series of Gemma's reality show.

"@gemmacollins1 Hayden is such a babe," said one. "Loved him on the show, he's gonna be a star xx."

Gemma's reality show aired this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Gemma Collins fans 'amazed' as she shows off her weight loss in a pair of skinny jeans

"Watched your latest show and absolutely loved Hayden," said another. "What a little superstar he is xx."

Usually called Diva Forever, Gemma's ITVBe programme returned this year with a lockdown makeover.

Diva On Lockdown aired over three episodes and showed the GC going through the early days of the pandemic hitting Britain.

- The full series of Diva On Lockdown is still available to watch on ITV Hub

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.