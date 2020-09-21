Gemma Collins was out and about in London, cycling AND dancing with strangers during a fun-packed weekend.

The GC, 39, looked very fitness conscious as she frolicked around the capital in gorgeous late-summer weather.

What did Gemma Collins say about her outing?

Taking to her Boris Bike, she took a selfie in front of Buckingham Palace looking very pleased with herself.

She captioned the image: “I really love bike riding it’s a great way to get your fitness up and so enjoyable!

“I did B[uckingham] PALACE to BANK all down the Embankment then Berkeley Square to Hyde Park.

“It really was so much fun and I felt so fabulous!!! It’s the way to travel!!!!!

“And literally it’s about £2… I absolutely loved it.”

Gemma Collins was out and about this weekend (Credit: Hewitt/SplashNews.com)

What did the followers of Gemma Collins say?

It wasn’t long before many of her two million followers got in touch to applaud her.

“New brand ambassador for rethink travel,” one joked.

While the city is quiet it’s the way to go girl!

Another said: “While the city is quiet it’s the way to go girl!”

A third recounted the moment they met her in front of the palace: “Me and my daughter met her outside Buckingham Palace.

“We had pics with her she was lovely!”

What else did Gemma Collins do?

Earlier, Gemma posted a video onto Instagram.

It shows the TOWIE star and businesswoman striding up to a group of rollerstakers in a park.

Throwing caution to the wind, she started dancing with them.

“On SUNDAYS we have fun!!!!” she said, excitedly.

“LONDON I LOVE YOU FREESTYLE EXPRESS YOURSELF.”

Gemma Collins will reportedly appear on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma is a set to bare all to Piers Morgan

Meanwhile, Gemma will reportedly appear on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

The star will open up about her personal life, and her “toxic” relationship with James ‘Arg’ Argent.

A source told The Sun: “It was an emotional rollercoaster and Gemma opened up to him about deeply personal subjects…

“…including how toxic her relationship with Arg had become and some exes who were abusive to her.”

