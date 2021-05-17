Gemma Collins reportedly has her heart set on transforming her £1.3 million home into a palace fit for The Queen.

The Diva Forever star, 40, is apparently enlisting help from interior designer and former Real Housewives of Cheshire Star, Dawn Ward, 47.

A source has revealed that Dawn hopes to make ‘life-changing’ transformations to Gemma’s new home.

Gemma Collins has brought herself a stunning new home (Credit: SplashNews)

The insider told The Sun: “Dawn’s designs are jaw-dropping and life changing. She’s going to make Gemma’s house the Buckingham Palace of Essex.

“It is going to be off the scale when she and her team have finished the work. Even the GC will be lost for words.”

ED! has contacted reps for Gemma for comment.

Where does Gemma Collins live?

Gemma purchased her ‘dream home’ in Essex back in January of this year.

It is a light-filled barn conversion boasting huge windows and high ceilings.

Gemma Collins is a homeowner of a five bedroom barn conversion (Credit: SplashNews)

She’s already got the landscapers in, and has revamped her plain grassy garden into a stylish topiary paradise.

How did Gemma pay for her dream home?

And Gemma’s even thanked her former Celebrity Big Brother housemate, Darren Day, for her new home.

She thinks it is her CBB catchphrase, ‘I’m Claustrophobic Darren!’ that has helped rake in her many millions.

She previously gave Darren a video tour of her new pad. Telling the singer: “You bought this for me Darr!”

Meanwhile, Darren teased that Gemma’s now making a fortune thanks to his name.

He joked: “She is making a [bleep] fortune out of my name.

“I am now an Easter egg, I’m a Covid mask. I’m a handbag…”

What’s more, Gem’s new home features five bedrooms, which will be perfect for her future family plans.

The former TOWIE star has said she’d love to have a family of her own.

In fact, she told The Sun, she hopes to have a kid in her 40s to show other women that they can have it all.

She explained: “I would love to have a child.

“It would be great for me and such a positive message for all the girls out there who don’t want to rush their life or their life has taken different a direction, like me who’s put their career first.”

